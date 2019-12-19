City of Amarillo: Civic Center bond election would move City Hall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When voters head to the polls next year they’ll be voting on a bond proposal to renovate and expand the Amarillo Civic Center.

If voters approve the 279-million dollar bond, the current city hall building will be demolished and turned into a green space as part of the downtown plan.

But the city isn’t constructing a new building for city services to move into.

Instead, they would use two separate existing spaces.

One, a warehouse owned by the city would be used for the Parks and Recreation and Utility Billing departments.

The other, which the city would acquire, would be used for remaining city departments like the mayor’s office, city council chambers, and much more.

Assistant City Manager Kevin Starbuck says if the bond doesn’t pass they would have some work to do on the existing city hall.

“We would have to work with our city council to potentially expend funds to address some of the structural challenges of this building the mechanical challenges of this building…We’re looking at anywhere from 16 to $25 million. So we’d have to be invested in this facility to bring it up to standards and continue to use it into the forseeable future.”

Starbuck says the city is in negotiations to buy an existing space for City Hall but they won’t move forward with any deals unless voters approve the Civic Center bond.

Starbuck also says if City Hall business relocates it would be a permanent move and many operations will be downsized.

That bond election will be next May.

A date has not been set.