City of Amarillo April 3, 2020 COVID-19 update

UPDATE 11:24 a.m. – 50 children may have been exposed to COVID-19 at the daycare after the child tested positive.

UPDATE 11:16 a.m. – For non-essential businesses to stay open in Amarillo, they need to meet the following criteria:

Customers and employees must be 6 feet apart

No more than 10 customers in the business at a time

Enhanced sanitation of common areas (point of sale locations, shelves, doors, etc…)

Customers and employees continue to have enhanced sanitation practices

UPDATE 11:14 a.m. – To sign up for alerts, follow this link.

UPDATE 11:10 a.m. – Dr. Scott Milton says we are behind curve due to our location. The peak will be behind what the east coast and other locations in the country. He says we can stunt the curve earlier with social distancing and adhering to the restrictions.

UPDATE 11:08 a.m. – The City of Amarillo is looking to update their alert system not just for COVID-19 but other emergencies that might occur (wildfire, severe weather, etc…)

UPDATE 11:07 a.m. – Public Health Authority recommends wearing a fabric mask if you need to go out.

UPDATE 11:05 a.m. – As of 9:45 a.m., the City of Amarillo is reporting 48 cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall county.

Amarillo daycare says enrolled child tests positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the live stream of the City of Amarillo Friday April 3 update on COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County.

We will live blog the meeting in this story.

