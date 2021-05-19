City of Amarillo announces changes to COVID-19 reporting tools

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The methods the City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) use to distribute COVID-19 information are changing.

Starting Monday, May 24, the city said the latest daily COVID-19 information will only be available on amarilloalerts.com. Also beginning May 24, all information contained in the APHD COVID-19 Report Card will be available daily at amarilloalerts.com. The city began distributing the APHD COVID-19 Report Card on March 23, 2020. The APHD COVID-19 Report Card will be distributed for the last time on Friday, May 21.

According to city officials, the final COVID-19 Zoom news conference featuring a panel of city officials and health care professionals, was held on Wednesday, May 19. The COVID-19 Zoom meetings began on April 1, 2020.

“I want to thank our panel members and the many people at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Baptist St. Anthony’s Health System and the Amarillo VA Health Care System for the teamwork, cooperation and dedication they displayed over the past year to provide valuable COVID-19 information to the Amarillo community,” said APHD Director Casie Stoughton. “Their leadership and compassion for this community is evident and inspiring.”

The Amarillo Area COVID-19 Status Level (color chart) will be updated as the need arises at amarilloalerts.com.