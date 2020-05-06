Cinergy Entertainment to reopen May 8

DALLAS (PRESS RELEASE) — Cinergy Entertainment Group, an Inc 5000 company and leader in family entertainment, announced today that all Texas locations will reopen on Friday, May 8th. This reopening comes after a full week of training and designing new procedures to keep both team members and Cinergy guests safe.

The reopening strategy includes a 3-phase approach, with phase 1 beginning on Friday, May 8th for Texas locations and on Monday, May 11th for the Tulsa, OK location. The Texas locations will open with 25% capacity, while the Tulsa location will open at 50% capacity.

Each location will require team members to self-report any symptoms experienced within a 14-day period consistent with Covid-19. Cinergy has put in place the additional steps of taking all team member temperatures prior to beginning each shift, as well as requiring team members to wear protective protection equipment.

To ensure every precaution, Cinergy has also planned pragmatic operational adjustments. Some examples of our safety measures include plexiglass barriers to reduce contact between team members and guests. Maintaining the 6 ft. physical distancing is critical; therefore, we are placing floor signage and capacity constraints in the auditoriums. Our team will continue to adhere to the stringent cleaning and sanitizing protocols by extending cleaning times between showtimes for additional sanitizing of auditoriums with added focus on cleaning tables, cupholders and seats.

Cinergy will also waive online ticketing fees to encourage online and mobile ticketing purchases, reducing team member to guest contact. Additionally, to reduce additional guest touchpoints, Cinergy will not accept cash during the first phase of reopening.

Guests can expect to see the new release of Valley Girl this Friday, along with movie hits like Trolls World Tour, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bad Boys for Life, Jumanji, Bloodshot, Invisible Man and I Still Believe. For complete details regarding the re-opening strategy, please visit here.