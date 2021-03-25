Chuy’s to begin hiring next week for May 11 grand opening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant known for its massive burritos and unique design, will begin the hiring process for its first Amarillo location, company officials said.

Chuy’s, which is located at 8400 I-40 West between Coulter and Soncy, will host on-site interviews on March 29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to company officials. The restaurant is scheduled to open May 11, 2021.

“We’re excited to finally be opening in Amarillo,” said Mike Bartels, Chuy’s Amarillo local owner

and operator. “We are thrilled to share our passion for fresh food and unique flair with this

awesome community.”

The company said it is looking to fill a variety of full-time and part-time positions including hosts, servers, bussers, and bartenders. Company officials noted that they are also searching for kitchen staff to prepare made from scratch Tex-Mex dishes and signature sauces.

Chuy’s officials told us they are looking to hire approximately 92 new employees in Amarillo.

“We’re looking for energetic, motivated staff who are as passionate as we are about making and

serving quality, fresh food,” explained Bartels.

For more information, call 806-310-0900. To apply, go to chuys.com/careers.



