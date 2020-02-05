Chuy’s opening Amarillo location

Live Now
Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant bringing fresh food and fun atmosphere to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chuy’s, Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is opening its first location in Amarillo this April. The restaurant will be located at 8400 I-40 West, between Coulter and Soncy.

Founded in 1982, Chuy’s offers a unique dining experience including fresh, made from scratch Tex-Mex recipes in a fun, eclectic atmosphere. The menu features authentic dishes created with hand-rolled tortillas made fresh all day on a traditional comal.

“We’re so excited to finally be opening in Amarillo”, said Matthew Bradshaw, local owner and operator for the new Chuy’s. “We’ve received so many requests to open in Amarillo and are thrilled to share our passion for fresh food and unique flair with this awesome community.”

Customer favorites include Stuffed Chile Rellenos, Chicka-Chicka-Boom-Boom Enchiladas and Chuy’s Famous Big As Yo’ Face Burritos. The atmosphere at Chuy’s is just as vibrant as the menu. Talented and fun-loving staff, combined with unique design elements found only at Chuy’s, make each visit unforgettable.

Chuy’s Amarillo will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. On weekdays, the restaurant will also feature happy hour specials and their Fully-Loaded Nacho Car, a free build-your-own nacho station that includes complimentary chips, salsa, queso, ground beef and more, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For ongoing updates on the upcoming opening, special events and giveaways, visit the Chuy’s Amarillo Facebook page.

