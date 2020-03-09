Child rescued from near-drowning in Clovis Friday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday afternoon, Clovis Police responded to a 2-year-old who had been recovered from the water at Dennis Chavez Park and was not breathing.

When officers arrived on scene, a family member along with a bystander were doing CPR on the child. Officers took over CPR until EMS personnel arrived.

The child was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center where the child was stabilized and transported to Lubbock Texas for further care.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Special Operations Division of the Clovis Police Department.

