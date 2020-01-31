Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services release latest hospital comparison results; Pampa RMC and Covenant Hospital Plainview earn 5-Stars

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has released their latest Hospital ratings and Pampa Regional Medical Center and Covenant Hospital Plainview are the only two hospitals in the panhandle area to have earned the highest five-star overall hospital rating.

“We are very excited to have achieved the CMS 5 star rating. The entire clinical team has to provide high level quality care on an everyday, every moment basis in order to achieve the 5 star rating. The ancillary departments play a very significant role in providing the support necessary to the doctors and the bedside nursing team to meet the standards. Achievements of this caliber are accomplished through teamwork, dedicated leaders and medical staff members. I’m very proud of the PRMC team! PRMC is dedicated to serving our Pampa and surrounding communities with the best care and still give you that small hometown feel. I want to thank the entire PRMC medical and hospital staff for the dedication.” said Edwin Leon, CEO.

Other area hospitals were ranked as follows:

4-Star

Ochiltree General Hospital

Memorial Hospital Of Texas County Authority

Childress Regional Medical Center

Baptist St Anthony’s Hospital

3-Star

Swisher Memorial Hospital

Roosevelt General Hospital

Plains Regional Medical Center

Memorial Hospital (Dumas)

2-Star

Hereford Regional Medical Center

Northwest Texas Hospital

No Rating

Shamrock General Hospital

VA Amarillo Healthcare System

Parkview Hospital (Wheeler)

Dr Dan C Trigg Memorial Hospital

Collingsworth General Hospital

Parmer County Community Hospital

Plains Memorial Hospital (Dimmitt)

Allegiance Behavioral Health Center Of Plainview

Muleshoe Area Medical Center

Hardeman County Memorial Hospital

Cimarron Memorial Hospital

Beaver County Memorial Hospital

Hemphill County Hospital

Coon Memorial Hospital

Hansford County Hospital

Union County General Hospital

Golden Plains Community Hospital

Overall hospital ratings measured

This overall hospital rating is based on measure data publicly reported on CMS’ Hospital Compare tool (medicare.gov/hospitalcompare). It summarizes up to 51 measures across seven aspects of quality, including patient experience and effectiveness of care into a single star rating for each hospital. The hospital rating shows how well each hospital performed on average compared to other hospitals in the U.S. in treating common conditions such as heart attack or pneumonia. Participating hospitals reported data to CMS, the federal agency that runs the Medicare program through the Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting Program.

Those hospitals were given an overall rating ranging from one to five stars, with five as the highest and four the most common score. Pampa Regional Medical Center earned five stars and ranked in the top nine percent, according to the report.