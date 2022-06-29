AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Center for Advancement (CFA) will be hosting the “Handy Gal 101 Workshop” from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 12 at Sharing Hope Ministry.

Officials said the “Handy Gal 101 Workshop” is a fun, informative event for women in the area and will be offered for free but has limited space CFA encourages guests to RSVP before July 10.

According to a CFA press release, Handy Gal 101 will demonstrate basic home maintenance and safety tips for women. Everything from plumbing and weatherproofing to fire and electric safety will be discussed said CFA. CFA said women can bring their questions on home maintenance problems and there will be door prizes and giveaways as well.

For more information on how to apply for the Handy Gal 101 Workshop, visit here.