AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Center City of Amarillo welcome guests to the Amarillo Community Market, located at 1000 S. Polk St.
According to a Center City press release, the market will have local vendors will be in attendance, a reading corner with the Amarillo Public Library, and free yoga around 9 a.m. The event will conclude with a concert by Clarke Paige around 10 a.m. on the CarpetTech stage.
Officials said parking and admission will be free.
Vendors will include:
- Fresh corn
- Squash
- Zucchini
- Green beans
- Peaches & cherries
- Baked goods
- Flowers
- Eggs, jams, honey, salsa, beef
- Jewelry, candles, art & crafts