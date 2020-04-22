Cargill employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Friona

FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials at the Cargill plant in Friona have confirmed an employee did test positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say the employee is getting the appropriate care at this time but cannot share further details.

Cargill is now working with health officials to prevent an outbreak by testing, cleaning, and using quarantine protocols at the facility.

Cargill already took several precautions against the spread of coronavirus:

enforcing 14-day quarantine for employees that tested positive or exposed to COVID-19,

temperature testing,

providing face masks to employees,

prohibiting visitors from the facility,

enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of the facility,

creating staggered breaks and shifts for employees,

increasing distancing between employees, and

communicating importance of social distancing.

Employees have also received a wage increase as well as a bonus incentive across the company.

