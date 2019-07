DPS is reporting 31-year-old Lindsay Joffrion, of Canyon, has died from a Monday night wreck on FM-1151.

Officials say Joffrion was driving westbound on FM-1151 in a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic when the vehicle crossed over the center stripe many times nearly striking multiple vehicles.

Joffrion’s car crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck the front end of a 2019 Nissan Titan pickup.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.