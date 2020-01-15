Canyon Police: Rumors of human traffickers false

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon Police says that rumors of a possible human trafficking scheme are false.
Officials say residents made several reports in the Canyon/Amarillo area of people being approached by subjects asking them to attend a bible study. Rumors quickly spread that this was a possible sex trafficking scheme.
Last night, Canyon Officers identified two of the subjects who were part of this group. After further investigation, it was found that they are part of a religious group trying to recruit new members and spread their message.
Canyon Police have some safety tips to keep you safe.
- DO NOT give out your personal information such as phone number, address, date of birth etc..
- Remember to never invite anyone into your home that you do not know. If they are being pushy and persistent call 911 immediately.
- DO NOT go to a house or location to meet anyone without letting someone you trust know where you will be at and more info about the meeting.
- NEVER get into a car with someone you do not know.
- If you ever feel uncomfortable with someone approaching you in the store. Walk away and find a crowd of people or find a manager.
