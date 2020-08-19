Students return to Canyon ISD classrooms for first day of school

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Arden Road Elementary was just one of several Canyon ISD campuses welcoming back students for the first day of school.

“It’s been a hectic mess but we’re happy to be back. It’s been a very long spring break. We’re happy to have them back,” said Jennifer Lester, Parent.

One of the first-day-of-school staples is parents walking in and dropping off their child at their classrooms. But due to COVID-19 concerns, adults and visitors are not allowed inside the buildings.

Arden Road Elementary Principal Travis Willard says they’re taking as many safety precautions as they can, such as thorough and regular deep cleanings.

After consulting with local health officials, the district is also requiring all students to wear masks.

“There will be lots of times during the day when they don’t have to, for instance when we’re in situations where students can be farther than six feet apart and we can utilize that social distance. We’re going to give them a chance to take their mask off,” said Willard.

While both a virtual and in-person instruction was offered, Willard tells us that about 90% of families surveyed, chose in-person.

“We really feel like our parents are on board with us and they’re going to entrust us to take care of the kids,” said Willard.

With the concerns of a COVID-19 outbreak, Willard says they’re prepared for it.

“We kind of got a trial run at it last spring when we had to go home and everybody had to do school at home during Spring Break and that really was a learning opportunity for a lot of us. A lot of the things that we’re going to use in the fall, started the building process last spring. So we’ve been able to take that and run with it,” said Willard.

Willard, who is in his first year as Principal at Arden Road, says he’s proud of all the hard his faculty has done in getting ready for this year.

“It’s sort of been one challenge after the other, one unprecedented challenge after another and our teachers haven’t batted an eye,” said Willard.