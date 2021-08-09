Canyon ISD Board of Trustees to accept the resignation of Bruce Cobb; will appoint replacement

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Canyon ISD Board of Trustees have accepted the resignation of Immediate Past President Bruce Cobb.

The Board of Trustees also passed a motion to fill the position by appointment. They will review applications and hold interviews with the top candidates.

Applications will open the week of August 9th and will remain open for one month.

“Having a part in a person’s life that’s going to set them up for success for the rest of their life that’s a humbling experience. It was wonderful, said Cobb about his time serving on the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees.

Cobb was elected in May of 2011.