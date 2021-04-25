UPDATE: Canyon Fire and Police Departments contain trailer fire near I-27 and SH 217

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: Canyon Fire officials said a pickup truck was hauling firewood in a tote when the firewood ignited.

CFD said it appears a small grass fire was started from the ignition as well. There were no injuries in the fire, property damage was limited to the tote carrying the firewood. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Five CFD units responded to the fire, and according to CFD, Happy Fire Department assisted as well. The fire is contained, however crews are still on the scene checking for smoldering and hot spots. Traffic is back to normal.

Original story:

The Canyon Fire Department and Canyon Police Department are currently working the scene of a trailer fire near I-27 and SH 217. If you are traveling near the area, please be cautious.

As of this writing, there have been no reported injuries or property damage, but this is a developing story.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.