Canyon Chamber of Commerce cancels July 4 celebration

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon Chamber of Commerce and Board of Directors has canceled the chamber’s 4th of July activities due to COVID-19.

Officials say they are extremely sad to cancel all activities including the Parade, Fair on the Square, Fireworks Show and Kickin’ it in Canyon.

Kickin’ it in Canyon was scheduled for July 3rd with William Clark Green and tickets originally went on sale on May 1st. No word yet if there will be any refunds.

On the 4th, the parade and Fair on the Square brought in thousands of visitor’s yearly and over 100 vendors.

