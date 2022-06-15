AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Cannon Air Force Base (CAFB) released information Wednesday regarding a community call that ended following suspicious activity.

According to a CAFB press release, while hosting a quarterly community call regarding ongoing PFAS remediation efforts at Cannon Air Force Base. An Individual assumed the identities of multiple meeting participants in a malicious effort to cause disruption, resulting in the immediate end of the meeting.

CAFB said they host quarterly virtual meetings to provide the Air Force Civil Engineering Center an opportunity to share their updated investigation methods, testing results, and remediation efforts.

Officials said Cannon and AFCEC continue to evaluate the situation to determine the best way forward.

For more information about PFAS mitigation and investigation efforts, visit here.