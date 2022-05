AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Col. Terence G. Taylor the Commander, of the 27th Special Operations Wing, at the Cannon Air Force Base, honors Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 21.

“This Armed Forces Day, we celebrate all of you who selflessly serve our great nation,” said the 27th SOW Commander.”Thank you for raising your right hand to join in defense of America’s freedoms. It is an honor and privilege to serve alongside each of you.”