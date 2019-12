CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canadian Volunteer Fire Department is reporting an Anhydrous Ammonia truck that has turned over on its side blocking US 60 at the Tecolote office.

Drive Texas is reporting US 60 is closed from Miami to Canadian for east and westbound lanes.

TxDOT reports US 60 is expected reopen around 1 p.m.

More from MyHighPlains.com: