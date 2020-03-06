Buffs Restaurant in Canyon Burglarized

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help solving a burglary at Buffs Restaurant in Canyon.

The suspect or suspects forced entry into the establishment and took an undisclosed amount of money. There was also damage done to the building.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

