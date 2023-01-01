AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced that the first baby born in 2023 is Ren Thompson.

According to a BSA press release, Thompson was born at around 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 to Tabitha and Russell Thompson.

Ren weighs 8 pounds and 4 ounces and measures 19.5 inches long.

Officials said the parents were rewarded with a congratulatory basket from BSA.

According to BSA, about 1,900 babies are born there each year. They said their team includes:

Neonatologists

Neonatal nurse practitioners

24-hour in-house anesthesia physicians

Experienced nursing staff on-site

BSA also said it offers childbirth education classes and lactation consultation. Additionally, they have a designated Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for newborns in need of highly specialized treatment, and single-room maternity care.