Borger resident dies in Memorial Day weekend drowning at Lake Meredith

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 45-year-old Borger resident died Saturday near Cedar Canyon within Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

Lake Meredith Park Rangers report Ascencion Fernandez drowned after jumping into the water from his boat to help others who had trouble swimming in the waves after falling from a tube being towed behind the boat.

Fernandez was not wearing a personal floatation device when he jumped into the water to assist. He began having trouble shortly after going into the water because of the high winds and waves. By the time his family was able to reach him he had already drowned.

Park Rangers and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Wardens were on scene in approximately 5 minutes and began CPR. Life saving efforts by Lake Meredith NRA staff, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and ambulance staff were unsuccessful.

Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Superintendent, Eric Smith, would like to remind all park visitors to be aware of the dangers of recreating in and around water.

Conditions at Lake Meredith can change rapidly. Saturday’s windy conditions caused fairly large surface waves in the area Fernandez jumped into the water. Also remember that fatigue or other medical factors can change your abilities and conditions in which you can safely swim. Always wear a personal floatation device when recreating on and around the water. Always have a float plan and discuss what to do in case of an emergency with all persons on your boat. Have your Type IV throwable floatation device readily accessible and ensure all on board know its location and how to use it.

