Benefits for landlords in Amarillo’s Housing Choice Voucher program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s Public Housing Authority is working to recruit more landlords to participate in its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program.

The HCV program, formerly known as Section 8 or HUD housing, pays rental subsidies on behalf of low-income families, elderly, and disabled people.

But right now, the City of Amarillo says there are not enough available housing units.

“I can tell you that we at least, at this moment, have 84 families with vouchers we just pulled off our waiting list,” said Nina Martinez, the housing manager for the Amarillo Public Housing Authority. “There’s a lot more families who are pending eligibility. So once they receive vouchers, we’ll have to tack on that total as well.”

She said the housing authority needs new landlords with suitable units for low-income housing.

“Our families need to be housed. We have low units here available at this time,” she said. “It is greatly needed here in Amarillo, and also to help our homeless families as well.”

Martinez said there are plenty of benefits for landlords to participate in the HCV program, including a consistent monthly income from guaranteed rental payments, a reduced vacancy rate, and free advertising that reaches people looking for housing.

Plus, she said tenants stay in the unit for an average of 6.6 years.

Martinez said they pre-screen tenants, double-check evictions, and check criminal history, all of which are HUD regulations.

She said the city helps with portions of rental payments, making payments once or twice a month.

For interested landlords, Martinez said the city must verify they own the property or are an agent to the owner, and will need a current W9 form.