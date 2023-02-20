FORT WORTH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bell Textron Inc. announced it has completed the AH-1Z program of record for the Kingdom of Bahrain.

According to Bell, it delivered the final production aircraft to Naval Air Systems Command in December. The final six helicopters will be prepared for shipment to Bahrain with the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) before being transported to Bahrain in 2023.

“Congratulations to the Kingdom of Bahrain on obtaining the latest generation of the AH-1Zs,” said Mike Deslatte, Bell vice president and H-1 program director. “As a leader in the region, Bahrain’s defensive capabilities will be further bolstered by the advanced technologies of the Viper.”

Bell said this comes after completing the U.S. Marine Corps program of record which operates the AH-1Z around the world.

Previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Bell completed the first AH-1Z Viper for Bahrain on Sept. 30. 2021.

The first Bahrain AH-1Zs made their in-country debut during the Bahrain Air Show; six have been delivered there.