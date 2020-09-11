“Be The Match” – Sickle Cell Awareness Month Blood Drive

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

courtesy of the CMBC

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is announcing an upcoming rare blood drive, sponsored by the AG Allstars and The Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce.

The Sickle Cell Awareness Month Blood Drive will happen on Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warford Activity Center, 1330 NW 18th Avenue.

All donors will receive a Bigfoot t-shirt while supplies last, a coupon for a free bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and one free entry to the Discovery Center.

For more information, please call (806) 331-8833 or visit yourbloodinstitute.org.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss