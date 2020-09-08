Be Caleb Strong: Community supporting local boy battling leukemia

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Four-year-old Caleb Poole is like most kids.

“He loves firetrucks, he loves cars, he loves anything with wheels,” said Caleb’s mom, Kellie Poole.

Just three days shy of Caleb’s fourth birthday, Caleb’s mom, learned her little boy would be taking on one of the toughest battles of his life.

“She said ‘pull over’ and so I pulled over,” Poole described the conversation with Caleb’s pediatrician. “She said ‘he’s got leukemia and I need you to head to the ER now’.”

Poole said she received that devastating news from Caleb’s pediatrician shortly after getting his blood work done.

Since Caleb’s diagnosis, Poole said the family is trying to “Be Caleb Strong.”

“The first month was horrible, all the medicine all the chemo, all the tests, to try to get him into remission, but he hit remission after the first month,” Poole added.

Thanks to community support, Poole sad she knows Caleb’s not in this fight alone.

“My husband’s on the fire department so they did a huge cookout for us and we’re apart of the Randall County 4H Club and they actually did our shirts and the Tulia Fire Department has done a benefit for us,” Poole explained. “A lot of support from the community.”

