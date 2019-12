BBB: ‘Free Child Safety Kits Put Kids’ Identities at Risk

Scammers have thought up a new con involving those most vulnerable.

According to recent BBB Scam Tracker reports, scammers are offering “free child safety kits” as a way to get their hands on sensitive information that can be used to steal a child’s identity.

Here is how they attempt to get your child’s information.

A scammer will contact you over the phone, on social media or via email and offer to provide the free child safety kit to all children in your community. They might explain that police and safety officials recommend all parents keep a kit that contains up-to-date pictures of their child, the child’s height, weight, birthdate, fingerprints, as well as a strand of their hair. And while that part of the story is true, the supposedly free child safety kits come with a hidden catch or two.

Scammers may insist that to receive your kit, you need to tell them sensitive personal information about your child, including their full name, address, birthdate, and Social Security or Social Insurance number. Some parents have even reported that the person who contacted them said that meeting the child in person at their home was a requirement.

If you give up your child’s personal information, they may become a victim of identity theft. Children are more likely to have their identities stolen than adults. Scammers know that people rarely, if ever, check their child’s credit report, which means they can get away with using a child’s name and information for years before being found out. In addition, children’s credit scores are a clean slate, making them an ideal target.

How to Avoid Scams Involving Your Children

Be especially careful with your child’s Social Security number. Be wary of unsolicited offers. Legitimate businesses and organizations won’t contact you out of the blue without first getting your permission. Government institutions will generally contact you by mail before making phone calls.

Legitimate businesses and organizations won’t contact you out of the blue without first getting your permission. Government institutions will generally contact you by mail before making phone calls. Take precautions to protect your child’s identity. Check your child’s credit report annually for signs of fraud at annualcreditreport.com. Make sure your child’s school, doctor’s office, little league team, etc. will keep your child’s personal information safe if you opt to give it to them. Keep an eye out for red flags, such as bills or invoices mailed to your home in your child’s name.

For More Information

For more information on how to keep your family safe from identity theft, see BBB.org/IdentityTheft. Check out this warning about the scam from one local police department.

If you or your child has been the victim of identity theft, report your experience on the BBB.org/ScamTracker. The information you share can help other people to protect their family from similar schemes.