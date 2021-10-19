Bart Reagor to be sentenced in February 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Federal Court announced Monday that Bart Reagor is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 2022, after being found guilty on one count of making false statements to a bank by a 12-person jury earlier this month. Reagor faces up to 30 years in federal prison, according to the United States’ Department of Justice.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Reagor was found not guilty for two counts of bank fraud by that same jury. Reagor’s jury trial ended on Oct. 15 in Amarillo Federal Court after a weeklong trial where the jury said numerous times that they were in “deadlock” on their decision.

The documents from Amarillo Federal Court outlined the schedule from when the order was filed to the sentencing day, including the presentence report from the probation officer as well as subsequent objections and addendums. Parties are also expected to deliver other items that they wish U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, the federal judge overseeing Reagor’s trial and one making the ultimate decision on the sentence, will take into account. The documents state that at the sentencing, the court “will hear from no more than three character witnesses on (the) defendant’s behalf.”

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, former RDAG Chief Financial Officer Shane Smith and former RDAG Legal Compliance Director Steven Reinhart are expected to be sentenced for their respective charges on Dec. 21 in Amarillo Federal Court. Smith accepted a plea deal after being charged with felony conspiracy to commit wire fraud and Reinhart pled guilty to one count of misprision of a felony.

