Auld Brewing Co. speaks on brewery business during pandemic

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Auld Brewing Company in Borger officially opened its doors back in February of this year to eagerly awaiting customers.

But then the pandemic hit them soon after.

“We caught wind of the the coronavirus and we voluntarily shut our doors for a little while. Then when we went to open back up, there was a lot more regulation on what we could do and what we couldn’t do and it’s kind of been that way ever since,” said Raymond Auld, Auld Brewing Company Co-Owner.

The timing of all of it couldn’t have been worse for the brewery.

“We had our best day as a business the day before the Governor shut us down. Our sales dropped 73% the day after he shut us down and that weekend we didn’t see sales above 10%,” said Auld.

Because of the regulations, Auld says they can only sell their product to go, restricting patrons from coming inside the brewery thus prompting that drop in sales and forcing some tough conversations with his wife who also serves as co-owner.

“How do we cut to keep the brewery open? How do we find more ingenious ways to do things so we’re saving money so that we can keep the brewery open,” said Auld.

So what’s the outlook for them with the pandemic still going on?

“Continue to do what we’re doing, jump into things as the Governor either tightens things up or loosens things up. We’re going to steady the course. We’re going to continue to keep the ship moving the way we’ve been doing,” said Auld.