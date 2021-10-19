Attorney General’s Office announces formation of Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit; investigates Thomas Brown case

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced the formation of the new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit within the Office of the Attorney General.

According to a press release on texasattorneygeneral.gov, the unit will aid and support law enforcement agencies across the state in the investigation and prosecution of unsolved cases including homicides, missing persons, and other matters centered around human identification and forensic genealogy.

The press release goes on the say that the Unit’s first case was a request for assistance from the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office in the case of Thomas Brown.

They said as of today, the case remains a questionable death investigation without sufficient evidence to attribute Thomas Brown’s death to a criminal act, an accidental death, or suicide and the case has been suspended until additional evidence has been discovered said the press release.