AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AT&T teamed up with the Community Health Development, Inc. and the OneStar Foundation to launch a text-to-donate campaign to provide financial support for Uvalde families.

According to AT&T’s press release, through a direct donation process using your smartphone, donors can contribute $10 to support the Uvalde community, regardless of your wireless provider. AT&T said the charge will automatically be added to the donor’s wireless bill.

AT&T said to donate text Uvalde to 20222 to donate $10 from any mobile device, any wireless carrier, anywhere. The Text-to-Give program is active for all mobile carriers nationally. Those who would like to donate more than $10 can repeat the process as many times as they wish until they reach the desired amount.

“Our hearts and our actions are with the people of Uvalde. We encourage others locally and across the country to join AT&T in supporting the community and the victims’ families,” said Leslie Ward, president of AT&T Texas. “The text-to-give program gives them an opportunity to do that, enabling anyone to make one or more $10 donations from their mobile device, regardless of wireless carrier.”

AT&T and the AT&T Foundation also are contributing $50,000 to the OneStar Foundation to support the Robb School, Memorial Fund. Donations will go directly to Community Health Development Inc. AT&T said all funds raised via the campaign will be given to the established recipient; AT&T will pay for all administrative costs according to AT&T.

For more information on the text-to-donate campaign, visit here.