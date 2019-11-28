Armed robbery and chase ends in Hall County arrest

MEMPHIS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday night at 10:25, Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at the Allsups Convenience Store US 287 in Memphis, Texas.

A Memphis Police Officer was dispatched to the scene and determined a male subject had committed an aggravated robbery using a knife before fleeing in a vehicle Northbound towards Clarendon.

Donley County law enforcement was notified and located the suspect vehicle in Leila Lake where a pursuit was initiated. The suspect vehicle fled Donley County Sheriff’s Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers southbound back towards the City of Memphis.

Hall County deputies joined the pursuit in Hedley.

The suspect continued to flee from pursuing officers recklessly into the City of Memphis including through residential neighborhoods before crashing into a fence in the 1200 block of West Robertson Street where the suspect was taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle used in the commission of the robbery and pursuit was reported stolen out of the City of Amarillo.

