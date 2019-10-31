Area Trunk or Treats

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If walking around a neighborhood for Halloween isn’t your thing, several businesses and churches are hosting Trunk or Treats tonight.
Trunk or Treats:
- Temple Baptist Church will be having a Trunk-Or-Treat at 3208 S. Van Buren, on Oct 31st from 6pm – 7:30pm.
- Grace Church, at 4111 Plains Blvd in Amarillo, will be having their Trunk-Or-Treat on the 31st as well. They will be “open for business” from 6pm-9pm.
- Paramount Baptist Church is hosting theirs on Halloween from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 3801 S Western St.
- Tri-State Ford will be having a Trunk-Or-Treat on Halloween from 6pm-8pm.
- All Star Dodge and Autoplex BMW will be having a trunk or treat from 5:30pm to 8pm at All Star Dodge.
- Amarillo College will be having a trunk or treat on Halloween from 4pm to 6pm.
- Street Toyota is hosting a Truck or Treat from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 4500 S Soncy Rd, Amarillo.
- Southlawn Assembly of God from 6:30 to 7:30 at 4300 South Bowie.
- Keller Williams is hosting trunk or treating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3955 S. Soncy.