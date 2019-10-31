Area Trunk or Treats

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hodgetown, home of the championship Sod Poodles, won the 2019 President’s Awards Program of the Texas Downtown Association for Best New Construction in a city of 50,000 or more.

The award was announced Wednesday night at the Texas Downtown Association Awards Gala in Georgetown. City Manager Jared Miller, City Councilwoman Freda Powell and Beth Duke of Center City accepted the award with Jerry Danforth, director of facilities and capital improvement for the city of Amarillo.