APH reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 30 new active cases, and 29 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday, July 7, showed 59 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Net active cases in the two counties gained 30 new cases.
The report card showed 30 new cases in Potter County and 29 new cases in Randall County. There are a total of 3,979 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.
The report card also showed 29 new recoveries in Potter County and nine in Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,535 recoveries for the two counties—2,749 in Potter and 786 in Randall.
There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:00 p.m. on July 7, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|32
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|8
|–
|1
|Carson
|7
|–
|6
|Castro
|108
|1
|52
|Childress
|7
|–
|5
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|199
|–
|61
|Dallam
|101
|1
|67
|Deaf Smith
|371
|17
|211
|Donley
|28
|–
|27
|Gray
|122
|4
|107
|Hall
|2
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|5
|–
|4
|Hansford
|31
|2
|20
|Hartley
|47
|2
|23
|Hemphill
|15
|–
|3
|Hutchinson
|70
|–
|50
|Lipscomb
|11
|–
|8
|Moore
|902
|15
|858
|Ochiltree
|60
|2
|51
|Oldham
|5
|1
|3
|Parmer
|227
|8
|139
|Potter
|3,008
|39
|2,749
|Quay
|7
|1
|3
|Randall
|971
|7
|786
|Roberts
|5
|–
|3
|Roosevelt
|72
|1
|31
|Sherman
|30
|–
|29
|Swisher
|44
|1
|21
|Texas
|997
|6
|982
|Union
|8
|–
|3
|Wheeler
|19
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|7,533
|110
|6,364
