APH reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 21 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 21 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County’s case total has increased by 48 to 2,193, and Randall County’s total has increased by five to 616.
Potter County is reporting a new death, bringing its total to 24. Randall County remains at 5.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:18 p.m. on May 19, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|23
|–
|17
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|5
|–
|2
|Castro
|27
|1
|13
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|–
|Cottle
|4
|1
|–
|Curry
|41
|–
|–
|Dallam
|22
|1
|11
|Deaf Smith
|122
|6
|26
|Donley
|26
|–
|24
|Gray
|93
|1
|49
|Hansford
|16
|2
|8
|Hartley
|9
|2
|4
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|28
|–
|12
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|567
|11
|325
|Ochiltree
|41
|2
|19
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|34
|6
|Potter
|2,193
|24
|356
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|616
|5
|150
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|26
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|15
|Swisher
|15
|–
|8
|Texas
|752
|4
|322
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|8
|TOTAL
|4,671
|61
|1,368
