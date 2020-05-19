APH reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 21 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 21 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County’s case total has increased by 48 to 2,193, and Randall County’s total has increased by five to 616.

Potter County is reporting a new death, bringing its total to 24. Randall County remains at 5.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:18 p.m. on May 19, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 2 Beaver 23 – 17 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 5 – 2 Castro 27 1 13 Childress 2 – 1 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – – Cottle 4 1 – Curry 41 – – Dallam 22 1 11 Deaf Smith 122 6 26 Donley 26 – 24 Gray 93 1 49 Hansford 16 2 8 Hartley 9 2 4 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 28 – 12 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 567 11 325 Ochiltree 41 2 19 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 34 6 Potter 2,193 24 356 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 616 5 150 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 26 – – Sherman 23 – 15 Swisher 15 – 8 Texas 752 4 322 Union 3 – – Wheeler 15 – 8 TOTAL 4,671 61 1,368

