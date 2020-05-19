APH reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 21 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 21 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County’s case total has increased by 48 to 2,193, and Randall County’s total has increased by five to 616.

Potter County is reporting a new death, bringing its total to 24. Randall County remains at 5.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:18 p.m. on May 19, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2317
Briscoe11
Carson52
Castro27113
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle41
Curry41
Dallam22111
Deaf Smith122626
Donley2624
Gray93149
Hansford1628
Hartley924
Hemphill11
Hutchinson2812
Lipscomb22
Moore56711325
Ochiltree41219
Oldham412
Parmer346
Potter2,19324356
Quay512
Randall6165150
Roberts22
Roosevelt26
Sherman2315
Swisher158
Texas7524322
Union3
Wheeler158
TOTAL4,671611,368
