APH reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, 199 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with 199 recoveries.
Potter County reported 13 new cases, and 148 recoveries.
Randall County reported 6new cases, and 51 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 4.44%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:45 p.m. on March 11, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|107
|6
|141
|Beaver
|450
|6
|425
|Briscoe
|77
|4
|129
|Carson
|255
|14
|371
|Castro
|652
|29
|863
|Childress
|1,314
|17
|1,313
|Cimarron
|203
|1
|196
|Collingsworth
|189
|9
|249
|Cottle
|140
|7
|180
|Curry
|4,958
|70
|4,563
|Dallam
|1,017
|9
|1,005
|Deaf Smith
|2,734
|64
|2,659
|Donley
|174
|15
|329
|Gray
|1,727
|54
|1,956
|Hall
|325
|14
|401
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|354
|Hansford
|368
|23
|780
|Hartley
|723
|9
|711
|Hemphill
|503
|2
|540
|Hutchinson
|1,086
|69
|1439
|Lipscomb
|275
|12
|280
|Moore
|1,957
|69
|2,151
|Ochiltree
|930
|25
|1,003
|Oldham
|117
|4
|233
|Parmer
|831
|34
|1,130
|Potter
|17,020
|412
|16,401
|Quay
|421
|8
|377
|Randall
|16,311
|277
|15,827
|Roberts
|52
|1
|53
|Roosevelt
|1,842
|50
|1,648
|Sherman
|175
|12
|144
|Swisher
|394
|17
|725
|Texas
|3,463
|25
|3,375
|Union
|240
|9
|208
|Wheeler
|436
|10
|464
|TOTAL
|61,776
|1,399
|62,223
