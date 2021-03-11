APH reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, 199 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with 199 recoveries.

Potter County reported 13 new cases, and 148 recoveries.

Randall County reported 6new cases, and 51 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 4.44%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:45 p.m. on March 11, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1076141
Beaver4506425
Briscoe774129
Carson25514371
Castro65229863
Childress1,314171,313
Cimarron2031196
Collingsworth1899249
Cottle1407180
Curry4,958704,563
Dallam1,01791,005
Deaf Smith2,734642,659
Donley17415329
Gray1,727541,956
Hall32514401
Hardeman31112354
Hansford36823780
Hartley7239711
Hemphill5032540
Hutchinson1,086691439
Lipscomb27512280
Moore1,957692,151
Ochiltree930251,003
Oldham1174233
Parmer831341,130
Potter17,02041216,401
Quay4218377
Randall16,31127715,827
Roberts52153
Roosevelt1,842501,648
Sherman17512144
Swisher39417725
Texas3,463253,375
Union2409208
Wheeler43610464
TOTAL61,7761,39962,223
