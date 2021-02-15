APH reports 35 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, 257 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 257 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 21 new cases, one death, and 124 recoveries.

In Randall County, 14 new cases were reported, and 133 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 7.86%.