APH reports 35 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, 257 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 257 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 21 new cases, one death, and 124 recoveries.

In Randall County, 14 new cases were reported, and 133 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 7.86%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:33 p.m. on February 15, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1066133
Beaver3986375
Briscoe744121
Carson23312345
Castro64627844
Childress1,311151,301
Cimarron1231117
Collingsworth1888240
Cottle1367180
Curry4,839613,699
Dallam9999964
Deaf Smith2,664632,552
Donley16712311
Gray1,701481,808
Hall31814365
Hardeman30712357
Hansford35518722
Hartley7129693
Hemphill5322521
Hutchinson1,045641,350
Lipscomb26711259
Moore1,903652,100
Ochiltree91721972
Oldham1063189
Parmer822341,105
Potter16,73039315,751
Quay4098301
Randall16,05526815, 079
Roberts52153
Roosevelt1,817501,238
Sherman11311118
Swisher38915697
Texas3,392223,262
Union2128156
Wheeler4219435
TOTAL60,4811,33358,796
