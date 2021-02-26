APH reports 31 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 62 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

Courtesy Amarillo Public Health

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 62 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

In Potter County, the APH reported 14 new cases, 1 death, and 35 recoveries.

In Randall County, the APH reported 17 new cases, 1 death, and 27 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 5.66%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:12 p.m. on February 26, 2021.)

1CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1076141
Beaver4366415
Briscoe764126
Carson24614359
Castro64929857
Childress1,304161,306
Cimarron1711169
Collingsworth1909246
Cottle1377176
Curry4,901674,100
Dallam1,0109994
Deaf Smith2,703632,618
Donley17013323
Gray1,714531,891
Hall32214391
Hardeman31012353
Hansford36419750
Hartley7199705
Hemphill5342530
Hutchinson1,065681,406
Lipscomb27311272
Moore1,919682,120
Ochiltree92125993
Oldham1114216
Parmer826341,119
Potter16,85340416,120
Quay4188335
Randall16,19227415,520
Roberts52154
Roosevelt1,836501,480
Sherman13912128
Swisher39217719
Texas3,445243,335
Union2379184
Wheeler4329456
TOTAL61,1781,37160,917
