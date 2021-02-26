APH reports 31 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 62 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 62 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

In Potter County, the APH reported 14 new cases, 1 death, and 35 recoveries.

In Randall County, the APH reported 17 new cases, 1 death, and 27 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 5.66%.