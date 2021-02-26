APH reports 31 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 62 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 62 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
In Potter County, the APH reported 14 new cases, 1 death, and 35 recoveries.
In Randall County, the APH reported 17 new cases, 1 death, and 27 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 5.66%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:12 p.m. on February 26, 2021.)
|1County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|107
|6
|141
|Beaver
|436
|6
|415
|Briscoe
|76
|4
|126
|Carson
|246
|14
|359
|Castro
|649
|29
|857
|Childress
|1,304
|16
|1,306
|Cimarron
|171
|1
|169
|Collingsworth
|190
|9
|246
|Cottle
|137
|7
|176
|Curry
|4,901
|67
|4,100
|Dallam
|1,010
|9
|994
|Deaf Smith
|2,703
|63
|2,618
|Donley
|170
|13
|323
|Gray
|1,714
|53
|1,891
|Hall
|322
|14
|391
|Hardeman
|310
|12
|353
|Hansford
|364
|19
|750
|Hartley
|719
|9
|705
|Hemphill
|534
|2
|530
|Hutchinson
|1,065
|68
|1,406
|Lipscomb
|273
|11
|272
|Moore
|1,919
|68
|2,120
|Ochiltree
|921
|25
|993
|Oldham
|111
|4
|216
|Parmer
|826
|34
|1,119
|Potter
|16,853
|404
|16,120
|Quay
|418
|8
|335
|Randall
|16,192
|274
|15,520
|Roberts
|52
|1
|54
|Roosevelt
|1,836
|50
|1,480
|Sherman
|139
|12
|128
|Swisher
|392
|17
|719
|Texas
|3,445
|24
|3,335
|Union
|237
|9
|184
|Wheeler
|432
|9
|456
|TOTAL
|61,178
|1,371
|60,917
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Merrick Pet Care launches largest advertising campaign in 30 years
- WATCH LIVE: Immigration correspondent discusses latest update on migrants crossing from refugee camps
- Full Snow Moon is this weekend, and you can see 3 planets at sunrise
- Not real: A look at the fake news circulating on social media this week
- Amarillo VA Health Care System opens COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic for all ages