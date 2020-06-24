APH reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases and 37 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APHD, there are five new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,843. Potter County also reporting 31 new recoveries, totaling to 1,661.

There are 16 new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 809. Randall County also reporting six recoveries, totaling at 555.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus remains at 45; 39 in Potter County and six in Randall County.

According to Dr. Brian Weis from Northwest Texas Hospital, they currently have seven positive cases.

Two of those cases are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

According to Dr. Michael Lamanteer, Chief Medical Officer for BSA, they have 10 COVID-positive patients in house.

Currently, six are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

This is BSA’s lowest number of COVID-positive patients since April 16th.

