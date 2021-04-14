APH reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, and 6 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19, and six recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 11 new cases, and 5 recoveries.
In Randall County, 8 new cases, and one recovery were reported.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|129
|6
|161
|Beaver
|460
|6
|443
|Briscoe
|86
|5
|143
|Carson
|338
|14
|458
|Castro
|700
|32
|911
|Childress
|1,339
|17
|1,335
|Cimarron
|212
|1
|205
|Collingsworth
|238
|9
|290
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,050
|73
|4,815
|Dallam
|1,019
|9
|1,009
|Deaf Smith
|2,097
|65
|2,688
|Donley
|198
|15
|358
|Gray
|1,938
|54
|2,144
|Hall
|356
|14
|433
|Hardeman
|315
|12
|356
|Hansford
|386
|23
|840
|Hartley
|729
|9
|719
|Hemphill
|515
|2
|549
|Hutchinson
|1,343
|71
|1,772
|Lipscomb
|296
|12
|298
|Moore
|2,080
|72
|2,307
|Ochiltree
|980
|26
|1,049
|Oldham
|133
|4
|254
|Parmer
|896
|35
|1,190
|Potter
|17,293
|439
|16,750
|Quay
|428
|8
|409
|Randall
|16,595
|290
|16,169
|Roberts
|56
|1
|57
|Roosevelt
|1,875
|53
|1,771
|Sherman
|187
|12
|197
|Swisher
|432
|17
|776
|Texas
|3,491
|32
|3,403
|Union
|246
|9
|205
|Wheeler
|468
|10
|503
|TOTAL
|63,131
|1,465
|65,196
