APH: 80 new COVID-19 cases, 74 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 80 new COVID-19 cases and 74 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 42 new cases, bringing its total number to 4,440. 42 recoveries were reported today, totaling to 3,990. Potter County gained 1 new death, bringing its total to 58.
APH said 29 new cases were reported in Randall County, totaling to 2,553. 29 new recoveries were reported, making that number 2,120 in total. Randall County gained one new death, bringing its total to 36.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:40 p.m. on September 16, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|12
|1
|11
|Beaver
|46
|–
|44
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|17
|–
|17
|Castro
|241
|5
|213
|Childress
|64
|–
|56
|Cimarron
|22
|–
|17
|Collingsworth
|18
|–
|15
|Cottle
|25
|2
|17
|Curry
|726
|5
|384
|Dallam
|235
|5
|212
|Deaf Smith
|1001
|20
|913
|Donley
|59
|1
|51
|Gray
|271
|5
|248
|Hall
|19
|1
|15
|Hardeman
|24
|–
|22
|Hansford
|108
|4
|92
|Hartley
|122
|4
|109
|Hemphill
|72
|–
|54
|Hutchinson
|166
|4
|141
|Lipscomb
|32
|–
|24
|Moore
|1,138
|19
|1,092
|Ochiltree
|119
|4
|104
|Oldham
|16
|1
|14
|Parmer
|405
|7
|371
|Potter
|4,440
|58
|3,990
|Quay
|69
|2
|40
|Randall
|2,553
|36
|2,120
|Roberts
|10
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|231
|3
|118
|Sherman
|58
|–
|50
|Swisher
|102
|3
|88
|Texas
|1,375
|8
|1,217
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|43
|–
|42
|TOTAL
|13,883
|200
|11,944
