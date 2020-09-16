APH: 80 new COVID-19 cases, 74 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 80 new COVID-19 cases and 74 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 42 new cases, bringing its total number to 4,440. 42 recoveries were reported today, totaling to 3,990. Potter County gained 1 new death, bringing its total to 58.

APH said 29 new cases were reported in Randall County, totaling to 2,553. 29 new recoveries were reported, making that number 2,120 in total. Randall County gained one new death, bringing its total to 36.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:40 p.m. on September 16, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 12 1 11 Beaver 46 – 44 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 17 – 17 Castro 241 5 213 Childress 64 – 56 Cimarron 22 – 17 Collingsworth 18 – 15 Cottle 25 2 17 Curry 726 5 384 Dallam 235 5 212 Deaf Smith 1001 20 913 Donley 59 1 51 Gray 271 5 248 Hall 19 1 15 Hardeman 24 – 22 Hansford 108 4 92 Hartley 122 4 109 Hemphill 72 – 54 Hutchinson 166 4 141 Lipscomb 32 – 24 Moore 1,138 19 1,092 Ochiltree 119 4 104 Oldham 16 1 14 Parmer 405 7 371 Potter 4,440 58 3,990 Quay 69 2 40 Randall 2,553 36 2,120 Roberts 10 – 7 Roosevelt 231 3 118 Sherman 58 – 50 Swisher 102 3 88 Texas 1,375 8 1,217 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 43 – 42 TOTAL 13,883 200 11,944

