APH: 80 new COVID-19 cases, 74 recoveries in the Amarillo area

courtesy of aphd

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 80 new COVID-19 cases and 74 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 42 new cases, bringing its total number to 4,440. 42 recoveries were reported today, totaling to 3,990. Potter County gained 1 new death, bringing its total to 58.

APH said 29 new cases were reported in Randall County, totaling to 2,553. 29 new recoveries were reported, making that number 2,120 in total. Randall County gained one new death, bringing its total to 36.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:40 p.m. on September 16, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong12111
Beaver4644
Briscoe12111
Carson1717
Castro2415213
Childress6456
Cimarron2217
Collingsworth1815
Cottle25217
Curry7265384
Dallam2355212
Deaf Smith100120913
Donley59151
Gray2715248
Hall19115
Hardeman2422
Hansford108492
Hartley1224109
Hemphill7254
Hutchinson1664141
Lipscomb3224
Moore1,138191,092
Ochiltree1194104
Oldham16114
Parmer4057371
Potter4,440583,990
Quay69240
Randall2,553362,120
Roberts107
Roosevelt2313118
Sherman5850
Swisher102388
Texas1,37581,217
Union31214
Wheeler4342
TOTAL13,88320011,944

