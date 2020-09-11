APH: 97 new COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 97 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 66 new cases, bringing its total number to 4,277. 7 recoveries were reported today, totaling to 3,883. Potter County has 2 new deaths, totaling to 56.
APH said 31 new cases were reported in Randall County, totaling to 2,397. 13 new recoveries were reported, making that number 2,032 in total. Randall County’s deaths remain at 35.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on September 11, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|12
|–
|11
|Beaver
|44
|–
|44
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|17
|–
|17
|Castro
|241
|4
|212
|Childress
|63
|–
|52
|Cimarron
|18
|–
|14
|Collingsworth
|18
|–
|14
|Cottle
|20
|2
|17
|Curry
|722
|5
|374
|Dallam
|230
|4
|209
|Deaf Smith
|988
|20
|913
|Donley
|57
|1
|51
|Gray
|267
|5
|248
|Hall
|17
|1
|15
|Hardeman
|24
|–
|22
|Hansford
|108
|4
|92
|Hartley
|114
|4
|105
|Hemphill
|72
|–
|54
|Hutchinson
|158
|4
|138
|Lipscomb
|28
|–
|22
|Moore
|1,132
|19
|1,082
|Ochiltree
|114
|4
|99
|Oldham
|16
|1
|13
|Parmer
|402
|7
|365
|Potter
|4,310
|57
|3,911
|Quay
|69
|2
|43
|Randall
|2,426
|35
|2,049
|Roberts
|9
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|225
|3
|118
|Sherman
|58
|–
|50
|Swisher
|96
|3
|85
|Texas
|1,292
|7
|1,175
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|42
|–
|42
|TOTAL
|13,452
|194
|11,688
