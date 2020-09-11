APH: 97 new COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 97 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 66 new cases, bringing its total number to 4,277. 7 recoveries were reported today, totaling to 3,883. Potter County has 2 new deaths, totaling to 56.

APH said 31 new cases were reported in Randall County, totaling to 2,397. 13 new recoveries were reported, making that number 2,032 in total. Randall County’s deaths remain at 35.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on September 11, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1211
Beaver4444
Briscoe12111
Carson1717
Castro2414212
Childress6352
Cimarron1814
Collingsworth1814
Cottle20217
Curry7225374
Dallam2304209
Deaf Smith98820913
Donley57151
Gray2675248
Hall17115
Hardeman2422
Hansford108492
Hartley1144105
Hemphill7254
Hutchinson1584138
Lipscomb2822
Moore1,132191,082
Ochiltree114499
Oldham16113
Parmer4027365
Potter4,310573,911
Quay69243
Randall2,426352,049
Roberts97
Roosevelt2253118
Sherman5850
Swisher96385
Texas1,29271,175
Union31214
Wheeler4242
TOTAL13,45219411,688
