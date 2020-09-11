APH: 97 new COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 97 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 66 new cases, bringing its total number to 4,277. 7 recoveries were reported today, totaling to 3,883. Potter County has 2 new deaths, totaling to 56.

APH said 31 new cases were reported in Randall County, totaling to 2,397. 13 new recoveries were reported, making that number 2,032 in total. Randall County’s deaths remain at 35.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on September 11, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 12 – 11 Beaver 44 – 44 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 17 – 17 Castro 241 4 212 Childress 63 – 52 Cimarron 18 – 14 Collingsworth 18 – 14 Cottle 20 2 17 Curry 722 5 374 Dallam 230 4 209 Deaf Smith 988 20 913 Donley 57 1 51 Gray 267 5 248 Hall 17 1 15 Hardeman 24 – 22 Hansford 108 4 92 Hartley 114 4 105 Hemphill 72 – 54 Hutchinson 158 4 138 Lipscomb 28 – 22 Moore 1,132 19 1,082 Ochiltree 114 4 99 Oldham 16 1 13 Parmer 402 7 365 Potter 4,310 57 3,911 Quay 69 2 43 Randall 2,426 35 2,049 Roberts 9 – 7 Roosevelt 225 3 118 Sherman 58 – 50 Swisher 96 3 85 Texas 1,292 7 1,175 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 42 – 42 TOTAL 13,452 194 11,688

