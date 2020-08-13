APH: 71 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 71 new COVID-19 cases and 71 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 28 new cases, totaling to 3,759. 31 recoveries were reported in the county, taking its recovery number to 3,313.

APH said Randall County has 43 new cases, totaling to 1,847. There were also 40 recoveries reported in Randall County, totaling at 1,415.

Randall County is also reporting one new death. That brings the total to 26 in Randall County and 45 in Potter County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:40 p.m. on August 13, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 8 – 5 Beaver 39 – 39 Briscoe 12 1 10 Carson 16 – 11 Castro 205 4 149 Childress 48 – 23 Cimarron 3 – 1 Collingsworth 12 – 6 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 569 2 184 Dallam 198 2 180 Deaf Smith 763 19 487 Donley 49 – 39 Gray 227 4 173 Hall 14 1 5 Hardeman 22 – 20 Hansford 82 2 44 Hartley 99 4 83 Hemphill 44 – 36 Hutchinson 129 3 99 Lipscomb 21 – 14 Moore 1,064 14 959 Ochiltree 95 2 71 Oldham 14 1 10 Parmer 349 7 275 Potter 3,759 45 3,282 Quay 37 1 6 Randall 1,847 26 1,375 Roberts 6 – 6 Roosevelt 168 1 59 Sherman 45 – 40 Swisher 82 2 66 Texas 1,060 7 1,036 Union 30 2 8 Wheeler 33 – 29 TOTAL 11,171 152 8,918

