APH: 71 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 71 new COVID-19 cases and 71 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 28 new cases, totaling to 3,759. 31 recoveries were reported in the county, taking its recovery number to 3,313.
APH said Randall County has 43 new cases, totaling to 1,847. There were also 40 recoveries reported in Randall County, totaling at 1,415.
Randall County is also reporting one new death. That brings the total to 26 in Randall County and 45 in Potter County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:40 p.m. on August 13, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|8
|–
|5
|Beaver
|39
|–
|39
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|10
|Carson
|16
|–
|11
|Castro
|205
|4
|149
|Childress
|48
|–
|23
|Cimarron
|3
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|12
|–
|6
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|569
|2
|184
|Dallam
|198
|2
|180
|Deaf Smith
|763
|19
|487
|Donley
|49
|–
|39
|Gray
|227
|4
|173
|Hall
|14
|1
|5
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|20
|Hansford
|82
|2
|44
|Hartley
|99
|4
|83
|Hemphill
|44
|–
|36
|Hutchinson
|129
|3
|99
|Lipscomb
|21
|–
|14
|Moore
|1,064
|14
|959
|Ochiltree
|95
|2
|71
|Oldham
|14
|1
|10
|Parmer
|349
|7
|275
|Potter
|3,759
|45
|3,282
|Quay
|37
|1
|6
|Randall
|1,847
|26
|1,375
|Roberts
|6
|–
|6
|Roosevelt
|168
|1
|59
|Sherman
|45
|–
|40
|Swisher
|82
|2
|66
|Texas
|1,060
|7
|1,036
|Union
|30
|2
|8
|Wheeler
|33
|–
|29
|TOTAL
|11,171
|152
|8,918
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Babe: Dak has plenty of weapons
- Amarillo murder suspect arrested in South Texas
- Police: Body of a Texas couple’s son found in bucket of tar
- Project will bring drinking water to New Mexico pueblos
- Union votes no confidence, calls for Santa Fe mayor’s ouster