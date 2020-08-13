APH: 71 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 71 new COVID-19 cases and 71 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 28 new cases, totaling to 3,759. 31 recoveries were reported in the county, taking its recovery number to 3,313.

APH said Randall County has 43 new cases, totaling to 1,847. There were also 40 recoveries reported in Randall County, totaling at 1,415.

Randall County is also reporting one new death. That brings the total to 26 in Randall County and 45 in Potter County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:40 p.m. on August 13, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong85
Beaver3939
Briscoe12110
Carson1611
Castro2054149
Childress4823
Cimarron31
Collingsworth126
Cottle18217
Curry5692184
Dallam1982180
Deaf Smith76319487
Donley4939
Gray2274173
Hall1415
Hardeman2220
Hansford82244
Hartley99483
Hemphill4436
Hutchinson129399
Lipscomb2114
Moore1,06414959
Ochiltree95271
Oldham14110
Parmer3497275
Potter3,759453,282
Quay3716
Randall1,847261,375
Roberts66
Roosevelt168159
Sherman4540
Swisher82266
Texas1,06071,036
Union3028
Wheeler3329
TOTAL11,1711528,918
