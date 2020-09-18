APH: 65 new COVID-19 cases, 31 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 65 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 21 new cases, bringing its total number to 4,517. 12 recoveries were reported today, totaling to 4,031. Potter County has 1 new death, totaling to 61.

APH said 44 new cases were reported in Randall County, totaling to 2,612. 19 new recoveries were reported, making that number 2,149 in total. Randall County’s deaths remain at 36.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:35 p.m. on September 18, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong12111
Beaver4744
Briscoe12111
Carson1817
Castro2431220
Childress6557
Cimarron23117
Collingsworth1815
Cottle25217
Curry7305395
Dallam2395213
Deaf Smith102520913
Donley59153
Gray2855262
Hall20115
Hardeman2422
Hansford109496
Hartley1254109
Hemphill7365
Hutchinson1803142
Lipscomb3224
Moore1,140191,096
Ochiltree1224105
Oldham16114
Parmer4077377
Potter4,517614,031
Quay70243
Randall2,612362,149
Roberts97
Roosevelt2523121
Sherman5952
Swisher100389
Texas1,40281,266
Union31214
Wheeler4442
TOTAL14,15320312,132

