APH: 65 new COVID-19 cases, 31 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 65 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 21 new cases, bringing its total number to 4,517. 12 recoveries were reported today, totaling to 4,031. Potter County has 1 new death, totaling to 61.

APH said 44 new cases were reported in Randall County, totaling to 2,612. 19 new recoveries were reported, making that number 2,149 in total. Randall County’s deaths remain at 36.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:35 p.m. on September 18, 2020.)