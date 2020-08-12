APH: 59 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 59 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 20 new cases, totaling to 3,731. 15 recoveries were reported in the county, taking its recovery number to 3,282.

APH said Randall County has 39 new cases, totaling to 1,804. There were also 12 recoveries reported in Randall County, totaling at 1,375.

Randall County is also reporting one new death. That brings the total to 25 in Randall County and 45 in Potter County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:23 p.m. on August 12, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong84
Beaver3737
Briscoe1219
Carson1610
Castro2054138
Childress4717
Cimarron11
Collingsworth126
Cottle18217
Curry5642179
Dallam1962176
Deaf Smith76319487
Donley4936
Gray2274173
Hall1414
Hardeman2120
Hansford80242
Hartley97483
Hemphill4436
Hutchinson128397
Lipscomb2014
Moore1,06314952
Ochiltree95270
Oldham14110
Parmer3457271
Potter3,731453,282
Quay3416
Randall1,804251,375
Roberts66
Roosevelt167159
Sherman4540
Swisher82266
Texas1,05871,032
Union3028
Wheeler3329
TOTAL11,0661518,792
