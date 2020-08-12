APH: 59 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 59 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 20 new cases, totaling to 3,731. 15 recoveries were reported in the county, taking its recovery number to 3,282.

APH said Randall County has 39 new cases, totaling to 1,804. There were also 12 recoveries reported in Randall County, totaling at 1,375.

Randall County is also reporting one new death. That brings the total to 25 in Randall County and 45 in Potter County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:23 p.m. on August 12, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 8 – 4 Beaver 37 – 37 Briscoe 12 1 9 Carson 16 – 10 Castro 205 4 138 Childress 47 – 17 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 12 – 6 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 564 2 179 Dallam 196 2 176 Deaf Smith 763 19 487 Donley 49 – 36 Gray 227 4 173 Hall 14 1 4 Hardeman 21 – 20 Hansford 80 2 42 Hartley 97 4 83 Hemphill 44 – 36 Hutchinson 128 3 97 Lipscomb 20 – 14 Moore 1,063 14 952 Ochiltree 95 2 70 Oldham 14 1 10 Parmer 345 7 271 Potter 3,731 45 3,282 Quay 34 1 6 Randall 1,804 25 1,375 Roberts 6 – 6 Roosevelt 167 1 59 Sherman 45 – 40 Swisher 82 2 66 Texas 1,058 7 1,032 Union 30 2 8 Wheeler 33 – 29 TOTAL 11,066 151 8,792

