APH: 59 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 59 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 20 new cases, totaling to 3,731. 15 recoveries were reported in the county, taking its recovery number to 3,282.
APH said Randall County has 39 new cases, totaling to 1,804. There were also 12 recoveries reported in Randall County, totaling at 1,375.
Randall County is also reporting one new death. That brings the total to 25 in Randall County and 45 in Potter County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:23 p.m. on August 12, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|8
|–
|4
|Beaver
|37
|–
|37
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|9
|Carson
|16
|–
|10
|Castro
|205
|4
|138
|Childress
|47
|–
|17
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|12
|–
|6
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|564
|2
|179
|Dallam
|196
|2
|176
|Deaf Smith
|763
|19
|487
|Donley
|49
|–
|36
|Gray
|227
|4
|173
|Hall
|14
|1
|4
|Hardeman
|21
|–
|20
|Hansford
|80
|2
|42
|Hartley
|97
|4
|83
|Hemphill
|44
|–
|36
|Hutchinson
|128
|3
|97
|Lipscomb
|20
|–
|14
|Moore
|1,063
|14
|952
|Ochiltree
|95
|2
|70
|Oldham
|14
|1
|10
|Parmer
|345
|7
|271
|Potter
|3,731
|45
|3,282
|Quay
|34
|1
|6
|Randall
|1,804
|25
|1,375
|Roberts
|6
|–
|6
|Roosevelt
|167
|1
|59
|Sherman
|45
|–
|40
|Swisher
|82
|2
|66
|Texas
|1,058
|7
|1,032
|Union
|30
|2
|8
|Wheeler
|33
|–
|29
|TOTAL
|11,066
|151
|8,792
