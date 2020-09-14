APH: 55 new COVID-19 cases, 57 recoveries in the Amarillo area

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 55 new COVID-19 cases and 57 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 26 new cases, bringing its total number to 4,336. 28 recoveries were reported today, totaling to 3,939. Potter County’s deaths remain at 56.

APH said 29 new cases were reported in Randall County, totaling to 2,455. 29 new recoveries were reported, making that number 2,078 in total. Randall County’s deaths remain at 35.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:15 p.m. on September 14, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong12111
Beaver4644
Briscoe12111
Carson1717
Castro2415213
Childress6353
Cimarron2114
Collingsworth1815
Cottle20217
Curry7245375
Dallam2304209
Deaf Smith98820913
Donley59151
Gray2675248
Hall19115
Hardeman2422
Hansford108492
Hartley1144105
Hemphill7254
Hutchinson1634139
Lipscomb2922
Moore1,137191,086
Ochiltree1154101
Oldham16113
Parmer4047368
Potter4,336573,939
Quay69240
Randall2,455352,078
Roberts97
Roosevelt2303117
Sherman5850
Swisher101387
Texas1,32181,191
Union31214
Wheeler4242
TOTAL13,57119711,773

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss