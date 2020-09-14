APH: 55 new COVID-19 cases, 57 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 55 new COVID-19 cases and 57 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 26 new cases, bringing its total number to 4,336. 28 recoveries were reported today, totaling to 3,939. Potter County’s deaths remain at 56.

APH said 29 new cases were reported in Randall County, totaling to 2,455. 29 new recoveries were reported, making that number 2,078 in total. Randall County’s deaths remain at 35.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:15 p.m. on September 14, 2020.)