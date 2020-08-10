APH: 50 new COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveries reported in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 50 new COVID-19 cases and 50 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 28 new cases, totaling to 3,689. 20 recoveries were reported in the county, taking its recovery number to 3,216.

APH said Randall County has 22 new cases, totaling to 1,747. There were also 30 recoveries reported in Randall County, totaling at 1,316.

Potter County is also reporting one new death. That brings the total to 45 in Potter County and 23 in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:14 p.m. on August 10, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong84
Beaver3636
Briscoe1219
Carson159
Castro2004138
Childress4017
Cimarron11
Collingsworth116
Cottle1427
Curry5522170
Dallam1921175
Deaf Smith75019487
Donley4836
Gray2214148
Hall1114
Hardeman1717
Hansford73242
Hartley91483
Hemphill4331
Hutchinson126397
Lipscomb1814
Moore1,05013948
Ochiltree95270
Oldham14110
Parmer3407269
Potter3,689453,196
Quay3416
Randall1,747231,286
Roberts66
Roosevelt164158
Sherman4034
Swisher80265
Texas1,05671,026
Union3027
Wheeler3329
TOTAL10,8571478,591
