APH: 50 new COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveries reported in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 50 new COVID-19 cases and 50 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 28 new cases, totaling to 3,689. 20 recoveries were reported in the county, taking its recovery number to 3,216.
APH said Randall County has 22 new cases, totaling to 1,747. There were also 30 recoveries reported in Randall County, totaling at 1,316.
Potter County is also reporting one new death. That brings the total to 45 in Potter County and 23 in Randall County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:14 p.m. on August 10, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|8
|–
|4
|Beaver
|36
|–
|36
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|9
|Carson
|15
|–
|9
|Castro
|200
|4
|138
|Childress
|40
|–
|17
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|11
|–
|6
|Cottle
|14
|2
|7
|Curry
|552
|2
|170
|Dallam
|192
|1
|175
|Deaf Smith
|750
|19
|487
|Donley
|48
|–
|36
|Gray
|221
|4
|148
|Hall
|11
|1
|4
|Hardeman
|17
|–
|17
|Hansford
|73
|2
|42
|Hartley
|91
|4
|83
|Hemphill
|43
|–
|31
|Hutchinson
|126
|3
|97
|Lipscomb
|18
|–
|14
|Moore
|1,050
|13
|948
|Ochiltree
|95
|2
|70
|Oldham
|14
|1
|10
|Parmer
|340
|7
|269
|Potter
|3,689
|45
|3,196
|Quay
|34
|1
|6
|Randall
|1,747
|23
|1,286
|Roberts
|6
|–
|6
|Roosevelt
|164
|1
|58
|Sherman
|40
|–
|34
|Swisher
|80
|2
|65
|Texas
|1,056
|7
|1,026
|Union
|30
|2
|7
|Wheeler
|33
|–
|29
|TOTAL
|10,857
|147
|8,591
