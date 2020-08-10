APH: 50 new COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveries reported in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 50 new COVID-19 cases and 50 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 28 new cases, totaling to 3,689. 20 recoveries were reported in the county, taking its recovery number to 3,216.

APH said Randall County has 22 new cases, totaling to 1,747. There were also 30 recoveries reported in Randall County, totaling at 1,316.

Potter County is also reporting one new death. That brings the total to 45 in Potter County and 23 in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:14 p.m. on August 10, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 8 – 4 Beaver 36 – 36 Briscoe 12 1 9 Carson 15 – 9 Castro 200 4 138 Childress 40 – 17 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 11 – 6 Cottle 14 2 7 Curry 552 2 170 Dallam 192 1 175 Deaf Smith 750 19 487 Donley 48 – 36 Gray 221 4 148 Hall 11 1 4 Hardeman 17 – 17 Hansford 73 2 42 Hartley 91 4 83 Hemphill 43 – 31 Hutchinson 126 3 97 Lipscomb 18 – 14 Moore 1,050 13 948 Ochiltree 95 2 70 Oldham 14 1 10 Parmer 340 7 269 Potter 3,689 45 3,196 Quay 34 1 6 Randall 1,747 23 1,286 Roberts 6 – 6 Roosevelt 164 1 58 Sherman 40 – 34 Swisher 80 2 65 Texas 1,056 7 1,026 Union 30 2 7 Wheeler 33 – 29 TOTAL 10,857 147 8,591

