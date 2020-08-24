APH: 50 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported, 72 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 50 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,943. There are also 27 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,659.
APH said Randall County has 35 new cases, bringing its total up to 2,077. 45 recoveries were reported on Monday, totaling to 1,802.
APH is reporting two new deaths in Randall County, bring the total to 32 deaths overall. APH reports that Potter County has a total of 51 deaths.
The health district is reporting there are 476 active cases of the coronavirus in Potter and Randall County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:39 p.m. on August 24, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|10
|–
|7
|Beaver
|41
|–
|39
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|10
|Carson
|17
|–
|14
|Castro
|214
|4
|186
|Childress
|53
|–
|34
|Cimarron
|14
|–
|2
|Collingsworth
|16
|–
|10
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|638
|3
|250
|Dallam
|205
|3
|188
|Deaf Smith
|888
|19
|709
|Donley
|52
|1
|45
|Gray
|251
|5
|225
|Hall
|16
|1
|8
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|22
|Hansford
|99
|3
|65
|Hartley
|106
|4
|89
|Hemphill
|48
|–
|42
|Hutchinson
|139
|3
|117
|Lipscomb
|23
|–
|17
|Moore
|1,103
|17
|1,017
|Ochiltree
|102
|3
|86
|Oldham
|15
|1
|13
|Parmer
|372
|7
|319
|Potter
|3,943
|51
|3,659
|Quay
|61
|1
|23
|Randall
|2,077
|32
|1,802
|Roberts
|6
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|193
|1
|77
|Sherman
|50
|–
|40
|Swisher
|88
|3
|76
|Texas
|1,098
|7
|1,063
|Union
|31
|2
|11
|Wheeler
|40
|–
|32
|TOTAL
|12,058
|174
|10,321
