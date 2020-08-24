APH: 50 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported, 72 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 50 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,943. There are also 27 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,659.

APH said Randall County has 35 new cases, bringing its total up to 2,077. 45 recoveries were reported on Monday, totaling to 1,802.

APH is reporting two new deaths in Randall County, bring the total to 32 deaths overall. APH reports that Potter County has a total of 51 deaths.

The health district is reporting there are 476 active cases of the coronavirus in Potter and Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:39 p.m. on August 24, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong107
Beaver4139
Briscoe12110
Carson1714
Castro2144186
Childress5334
Cimarron142
Collingsworth1610
Cottle18217
Curry6383250
Dallam2053188
Deaf Smith88819709
Donley52145
Gray2515225
Hall1618
Hardeman2222
Hansford99365
Hartley106489
Hemphill4842
Hutchinson1393117
Lipscomb2317
Moore1,103171,017
Ochiltree102386
Oldham15113
Parmer3727319
Potter3,943513,659
Quay61123
Randall2,077321,802
Roberts67
Roosevelt193177
Sherman5040
Swisher88376
Texas1,09871,063
Union31211
Wheeler4032
TOTAL12,05817410,321
