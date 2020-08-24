APH: 50 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported, 72 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 50 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,943. There are also 27 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,659.

APH said Randall County has 35 new cases, bringing its total up to 2,077. 45 recoveries were reported on Monday, totaling to 1,802.

APH is reporting two new deaths in Randall County, bring the total to 32 deaths overall. APH reports that Potter County has a total of 51 deaths.

The health district is reporting there are 476 active cases of the coronavirus in Potter and Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:39 p.m. on August 24, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 10 – 7 Beaver 41 – 39 Briscoe 12 1 10 Carson 17 – 14 Castro 214 4 186 Childress 53 – 34 Cimarron 14 – 2 Collingsworth 16 – 10 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 638 3 250 Dallam 205 3 188 Deaf Smith 888 19 709 Donley 52 1 45 Gray 251 5 225 Hall 16 1 8 Hardeman 22 – 22 Hansford 99 3 65 Hartley 106 4 89 Hemphill 48 – 42 Hutchinson 139 3 117 Lipscomb 23 – 17 Moore 1,103 17 1,017 Ochiltree 102 3 86 Oldham 15 1 13 Parmer 372 7 319 Potter 3,943 51 3,659 Quay 61 1 23 Randall 2,077 32 1,802 Roberts 6 – 7 Roosevelt 193 1 77 Sherman 50 – 40 Swisher 88 3 76 Texas 1,098 7 1,063 Union 31 2 11 Wheeler 40 – 32 TOTAL 12,058 174 10,321

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: