APD: Suspect arrested for Amarillo Blvd. stabbing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – John Richard Dudas, 38, has been booked into Potter County Jail for Murder after the Oct. 9 stabbing on Amarillo Blvd.

The victim, Peter Christophe Fischer, 34, died at the scene from his injuries at around 9:30 p.m.

John Richard Dudas, 38, was later identified by APD and booked into Potter County Jail.

The APD Homicide unit says that this is still an active investigation, and asks any witnesses or those with information to contact their office at 806-378-9468.

